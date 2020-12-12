Viatris to cut 20% of jobs to trim costs

A recently formed pharmaceutical spinoff will slash 20% of its workforce as it tries to cut at least $1 billion in costs during the next few years.

Viatris Inc. said Friday that it plans to close, cut or sell up to 15 manufacturing sites globally that it sees as no longer necessary because of factors including excess capacity or a shift in the company's products.

Viatris employs about 45,000 people worldwide, so the cuts could affect up to 9,000 workers. Sites affected initially will include locations in Morgantown, West Virginia; Puerto Rico; Ireland and India.

The company said job cuts at the sites it identified Friday will occur in phases during the next few years.

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company was formed last month when the generic drugmaker Mylan combined with Pfizer Inc. spinoff Upjohn, which sells older, mostly off-patent drugs.

Live events industry loses $30 billion in pandemic

Because of the global coronavirus pandemic, concert trade publication Pollstar puts the total lost revenue for the live events industry in 2020 at more than $30 billion.

Pollstar on Friday released its year-end report, explaining that the live events industry should have hit a record-setting $12.2 billion this year, but instead it incurred $9.7 billion in losses.

The company added that the projected $30 billion figure in losses includes “unreported events, ancillary revenues, including sponsorships, ticketing, concessions, merch, transportation, restaurants, hotels, and other economic activity tied to the live events.” Those losses accounted for more than $8 billion.

In March hundreds of artists announced that their current or upcoming tours would need to be postponed or canceled because of the pandemic. While a small number of performers have played drive-in concerts and others have held digital concerts, the majority of artists have not played live in 2020.

Wholesale prices rise 0.1% during November

U.S. wholesale prices edged up just 0.1% in November with the economic disruption from the pandemic continuing to suppress demand and keeping inflation at extremely low levels.

The increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed bigger gains of 0.3% in October and 0.4% in September, the Labor Department reported Friday.

But even with those gains, wholesale prices are up just 0.8% from a year ago, far below the Federal Reserve's target for annual price increases of 2%.

The cost of food was up 0.5% after a 2.4% gain in October. Energy costs rose 1.2% after a 0.8% tick higher in November. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, showed a 0.1% rise in November and a modest increase of 1.4% during the last 12 months.