    Tuesday, December 15, 2020 10:40 am

    US industrial production up 0.4% in November with auto boost

    MARTIN CRUTSINGER | Associated Press

     

    WASHINGTON – U.S. industrial production increased 0.4% in November with manufacturing receiving a boost from a rebound in output at auto plants after three months of declines.

    The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday that the November gain in industrial output followed an even stronger 0.9% increase in October. Even with the gains, industrial output is still about 5% below its level in February before the pandemic hit.

    Manufacturing was up 0.8% in November, its seventh consecutive monthly gain, with last month's increase boosted by a rebound in auto production. Output in the mining sector, which includes oil and gas production, rose 2.3% while utility output fell 4.3%.

