Lutheran picks CEO for hospital downtown

Lutheran Health Network has named Twilla Lee the CEO of its downtown hospital now under construction, officials announced Tuesday. She steps into the position Jan. 18.

The Ohio native is administrator, hospital operations, at East Hospital, part of The Ohio State University Health System in Columbus.

Lee has held numerous executive leadership positions during more than 13 years with the university health system, with responsibilities that have included long-term strategy, key service line development and operational leadership of clinical and ancillary services.

Before joining the university's system, she worked for Permedion, Central Ohio Cardiovascular Consultants and Caremark International.

Lutheran officials described Lee in a news release as “an experienced health care leader with a focus on exceptional patient care, quality and operational performance.”

Mark Medley, Lutheran Health Network's CEO, commented on the announcement.

“I'm confident that Twilla's leadership style and experience are a great fit for Lutheran Downtown Hospital,” he said in a statement.

Lee earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.

Her professional focus has been on improving hospital operations, leading quality improvement efforts and building cultures of physician and employee engagement, according to the news release.

East Hospital recorded improved employee engagement and patient satisfaction scores under Lee's leadership.

The hospital also completed construction of a 40,000-square-foot expansion this year.

Lee also served as a community liaison on behalf of the hospital and said she looks forward to becoming active in the Fort Wayne community.

Hospital and local elected officials broke ground July 17, 2019, on Lutheran Downtown Hospital, which is being built at the southwest corner of Van Buren and Main streets.

Plans call for the $120 million hospital to offer emergency, surgical and intensive care. Services will include cardiac catheterization and advanced imaging.

Lutheran officials have said the 188,000-square-foot hospital is expected to be completed in late 2021 and open for patients in early 2022. The five-story building will have 60 inpatient beds with room to grow to 100 through future expansion.

