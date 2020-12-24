Area home sales rise despite drop in listings

New home listings were down in November compared with the same month of 2019, but sales and pending sales were up in the greater Fort Wayne area, according to the Upstate Alliance of Realtors Multiple Listing Service.

The data, released Wednesday, covers Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells and Whitley counties.

New listings declined by 8.6% to 646. Pending sales increased by 5.8% to 636. Closed sales increased by 6.9% to 741. The median sales price increased by 11.1% to $172,250, which was almost full original list price.

The inventory supply plunged by more than half to slightly less than one month, a new historic low for the area, UPSTAR President Renee Cox said in a statement.

Orders to factories rise 0.9% in November

Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticketed manufactured goods rose a moderate 0.9% in November, with a key category that tracks business investment plans showing a gain. The November gain in orders for durable goods – items expected to last at least three years – followed stronger gains in recent months, including a 3.8% rise in October, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

A key category that serves as a proxy for business investment spending rose a modest 0.4% in November, following much stronger gains of 3.6% in October and 3.9% in September.

Analysts are concerned that business investment could begin to fade if the resurgence of the coronavirus curtails demand.

The strength in November included a 3.4% rise in demand for motor vehicles and parts, which represented a rebound following a 2.5% drop in October.

Missouri utility gets into renewable energy

Ameren Missouri said Wednesday that it bought its first wind farm and plans to make a “transformational advancement” into renewable energy.

The subsidiary of St. Louis-based Ameren Corp. said it closed on its acquisition of the High Prairie Renewable Energy Center in northeast Missouri. The company said the 400-megawatt project is the first of two planned investments in Missouri wind power generation.

Ameren recently released plans to invest about $4.5 billion in renewable energy by 2030. The company also plans to purchase a 300-megawatt energy center in northwest Missouri. Ameren didn't say how much it paid for the High Prairie purchase, but it said it will spend a total of $1.2 billion on both.

The northeast Missouri center, which was built by an affiliate of Terra-Gen LLC, includes 175 450-foot-tall wind turbines. Ameren Missouri said it is expected to produce enough energy to power the equivalent of 120,000 homes in 2021.