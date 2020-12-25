Christmas bleak for US jobless

NEW YORK – Last Christmas, Shanita Matthews cooked up a feast for her family of three – roast chicken, barbecue spareribs, spinach, macaroni and cheese. This year? They'll stick with tuna fish and crackers, among the few items she can afford.

“We're not really doing Christmas – I guess you can say it that way,” said Matthews, who lives in Suwanee, Georgia. “We are struggling. We are tired, and all I have is my faith.”

Like nearly 10 million other Americans, Matthews has been jobless since the viral pandemic ripped through the U.S. economy in March. Now, many months later, they face a holiday season they hardly could have foreseen a year ago.

Matthews, 41, has been struggling with her finances since she had to shut down her wedding business in March, when ceremonies were canceled and any need for the centerpieces and flower arrangements she made suddenly evaporated.

Summer Kluytman had to tell her two teenage sons not to expect the kinds of Christmas gifts they've typically received in the past, like the $400 Oculus virtual reality headset that was under the tree last year.

Having lost two art teaching jobs, Kluytman had to go on food stamps to help pay for groceries. The salary of her husband, who works for a cable company, goes toward the rent for their home in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Kluytman is spending $100 on each son this Christmas for hoodies and other clothing, down from the $500 she spent on each last year. She plans for them to gather in the living room and watch movies together.

“I think that they're cool with us spending time together as opposed to a bunch of stuff under the tree,” she said. “But it does break my heart a little bit.”

Sheyontay Molton, who is 28 and lives in San Antonio, Texas, had to temporarily stop working as a delivery driver for DoorDash after falling debris from a truck severely damaged her car in October. And the father of her four children lost his job this year.

Having noticed on Twitter that social media influencers were providing cash to some needy people, Molton created an account and tweeted about her situation. Someone sent her $200 through an app – money that she plans to use for groceries. Another couple on Twitter asked her to create an Amazon Wishlist and then bought her kids a doll, cars and other toys for Christmas.