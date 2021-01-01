S&P 500 ends tumultuous 2020 with record high

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2020 at more record highs Thursday, closing out one of the most tumultuous years in recent memory.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% and ended the year up 16%, or about 18% including dividends.

2020 saw a breathtaking nosedive in markets in the spring as the novel coronavirus took hold, followed by steady gains in the months to come as hopes built for an eventual return to something like normal.

Several overseas markets were closed for holidays, and U.S. markets will be closed for New Year's Day on Friday.

Health care, financial and communications companies held up well in muted trading. A mix of technology, retail and travel-related stocks fell the most.

The virus pandemic shocked markets early in the year. The S&P 500 fell 8.4% in February, then plunged 12.5% in March as the pandemic essentially froze the global economy.

Businesses shut down in the face of the virus threat and tighter government restrictions. People shifted to working, shopping and doing pretty much everything else from home.

The dire economic situation weighed heavily on almost any company that relied on direct consumer spending or a physical presence, including airlines, restaurants, hotels and mall-based retailers.

Trading became volatile, especially in the early weeks of the pandemic, as investors scrambled amid an increasingly grim economic outlook. The Dow had several day-to-day swings of about 2,000 points.

And the S&P 500 rose or fell by at least 1% on twice as many days in 2020 than it did, on average, since 1950.