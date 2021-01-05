GM set to shift temps to full time

General Motors Co. will transition more than 650 temporary employees to regular full-time employment this month, officials said Monday. The temps work at nine sites, including the local assembly plant, where about 70 workers will gain permanent status.

Workers in four states – Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Texas – are affected.

The 2019 GM contract with the United Auto Workers union spelled out the criteria for transitioning from temporary to permanent status, local GM spokeswoman Stephanie Mack said in an email. UAW Local 2209 represents about 4,500 hourly workers at the local plant, which assembles the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra on three shifts.

Phil Kienle, GM's vice president of North America manufacturing and labor relations, said the company is proud to welcome the workers to the regular, full-time workforce.

“Our people are the heart and soul of everything we do and through their hard work and dedication to building quality products, they are taking the next step in their journey with GM,” he said in a statement.

The transitioning workers will receive a bump in pay and lower costs for medical, dental and vision insurance, according to a news release. GM will also make contributions into their 401(k) plans, profit sharing and life insurance coverage.

GM employs more U.S. workers than any other auto manufacturer and has invested more than $29 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations during the last 10 years, the company said.

“Today's announcement,” Kienle said, “affirms GM's continuing commitment to building a strong U.S. manufacturing base.”

