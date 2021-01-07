Thursday, January 07, 2021 9:40 am
US trade deficit jumps to $68.1 billion in November
MARTIN CRUTSINGER | Associated Press
WASHINGTON – The U.S. trade deficit jumped to $68.1 billion in November as a surge in imports overwhelmed a smaller increase in exports.
The November gap between what America buys from abroad compared to what it sells abroad rose by 8% from the October deficit of $63.1 billion, the Commerce Department said Thursday.
Through the first 11 months of 2020, the deficit stands at $604.8 billion, 13.9% higher than the same period in 2019. President Donald Trump has insisted that his get-tough trade policies with the rest of the world would shrink the deficit and bring back American jobs.
