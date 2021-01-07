The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, January 07, 2021 9:40 am

    US trade deficit jumps to $68.1 billion in November

    MARTIN CRUTSINGER | Associated Press

     

    WASHINGTON – The U.S. trade deficit jumped to $68.1 billion in November as a surge in imports overwhelmed a smaller increase in exports.

    The November gap between what America buys from abroad compared to what it sells abroad rose by 8% from the October deficit of $63.1 billion, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

    Through the first 11 months of 2020, the deficit stands at $604.8 billion, 13.9% higher than the same period in 2019. President Donald Trump has insisted that his get-tough trade policies with the rest of the world would shrink the deficit and bring back American jobs.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story