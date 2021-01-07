Warsaw plant expanding

A Minnesota-based telecommunications company is expanding its Warsaw fiber optics manufacturing plant and creating up to 200 jobs, officials announced Wednesday.

KGPCo will begin hiring immediately for positions including assembly, cable cutting, cable final testing and cable splicing. No previous experience working with fiber optic cable is required, the company said in a news release.

Officials didn't include information about wages, current workforce levels or the cost and scope of the expansion. They also didn't respond to emailed questions and couldn't be reached by phone.

KGPCo was founded in 1973 as Great Lakes Telephone Supply Inc. and has been operating in Warsaw since 2009. The firm has operations in California, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas. The international company also has operations in Canada, Mexico and India.

KGPCo works with clients on network management, engineering, implementation services, cloud solutions and a national advanced supply chain network.

Employees work 10-hour days from Monday through Thursday. Day and night shifts are available, the news release said.

The company offers what officials described as “a competitive benefits package” within 30 days of hire. Workers can also qualify for weekly incentive bonuses, the announcement said.

Dave Russell, the company's fiber optics manufacturing director, described the work environment as safe and family-oriented.

“This is an exciting employment opportunity for residents of Warsaw and surrounding areas that offers a viable career opportunity in the field of fiber optics,” he said in a statement.

Applicants can call the company at 574-269-4999 Option 5 or email warsaw.careers@kgpco.com.

The company's distribution center on Winona Avenue in Warsaw is also hiring. Officials didn't specify how many jobs are available there.

