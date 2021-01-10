The Journal Gazette
 
    Average US price of gas up 9 cents a gallon to $2.35

    Associated Press

     

    CAMARILLO, Calif. – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 9 cents a gallon over the past three weeks to $2.35.

    Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that a rise in crude oil prices spurred the increase.

    The price at the pump is 30 cents less than it was a year ago.

    The highest average price in the nation is $3.40 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $1.90 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

    The average price of diesel spiked 7 cents over the past three weeks to $2.65. The survey was conducted Friday.

