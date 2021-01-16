Saturday, January 16, 2021 1:00 am
Optimism by banks beginning to grow
KEN SWEET | Associated Press
The pandemic and recession aren't over by a long shot, but banks are feeling optimistic enough to start taking potentially “bad” loans off their books and move them back into the “good” pile.
The financial performance of the big U.S. banks has improved from earlier in 2020. JPMorgan and Wells Fargo saw fourth quarter profits rise; Citigroup's profit fell in the last quarter of 2020, but increased from the third quarter.
The three banks have a more positive, though cautious outlook for the economy, which was reflected in an accounting maneuver each employed that contributed significantly to their better results.
JPMorgan reported a record profit of $12.14 billion, up from a profit of $8.52 billion a year earlier. About a quarter of that profit – $2.9 billion – came from JPMorgan “releasing” some of the funds it had set aside last year to cover potential loan losses caused by the pandemic and subsequent recession.
Citigroup had a similar story, releasing $1.5 billion of its loan-loss reserves that it had set aside earlier last year. Wells Fargo released a modest amount of money from its reserves – less than $200 million.
Still, those amounts are just a fraction of the tens of billions of dollars into their so-called loan-loss reserves to cover potentially bad loans in the first months of the pandemic. Banks are required to set aside loans that may become unpayable on their balance sheet to show whether they have enough money to meet depositors' and regulators' needs.
Also
PNC quarterly earnings rise 39%
PNC Financial Services Group on Friday reported annual earnings of $5.56 billion, or $16.96 per diluted common share, a 39% increase from the $5.42 billion, or $11.39 a share, posted for 2019.
The Pittsburgh-based parent of PNC Bank also reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.46 billion, or $3.26 a share, a 5% increase from the $1.38 billion, or $2.97 a share, reported for the same three months of the prior year.
Bill Demchak, PNC's chairman, president and CEO, described 2020 as notable despite pandemic-related challenges.
“We achieved solid financial results, grew loans and deposits, delivered positive operating leverage, and maintained our strong capital position,” he said in a statement.
– Sherry Slater, The Journal Gazette
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story