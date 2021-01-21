The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, January 21, 2021 1:20 pm

    US home construction jumps 5.8% in December

    MARTIN CRUTSINGER | Associated Press

     

    WASHINGTON -- U.S. home construction jumped 5.8% in December to 1.67 million units, ending a strong year for home building.

    The better-than-expected gain followed an increase of 9.8% in November, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

    Housing has been one of the star performers this year even as the overall economy has been wracked by the novel coronavirus. Record-low mortgage rates and the desire of many people to move to larger homes during the extended stay-at-home period has fueled demand.

    For December, construction of single-family homes increased 12%.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story