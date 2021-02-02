2 local TV stations to be acquired

Gray Television Inc. of Atlanta said Monday it had agreed to acquire Quincy Media Inc. of Quincy, Illinois, the parent of Fort Wayne television stations WPTA and WISE, for $925 million in cash.

Gray is also acquiring WSJV-TV in South Bend.

Upon closing the transaction, Gray will own TV stations serving 102 TV markets, the company said in a statement.

Gray said the parties expect to close their transaction following receipt of regulatory and other approvals in the second or third quarter of 2021. The transaction has been approved unanimously by the boards of both Gray and Quincy; no Gray shareholder vote will be required.

SDI recognized on Fortune admired list

Fortune magazine has named Steel Dynamics Inc. one of the 2021 World's Most Admired Companies. The Fort Wayne steelmaker ranked No. 1 within the metals industry.

Survey results are used to evaluate corporate reputations based on nine areas, including innovation, people management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, product quality and global competitiveness. Executives, directors and analysts identify the companies with the strongest reputations within and across industries.

Mark Millett, Steel Dynamics' president and CEO, credited employees for the recognition.

“It is their drive, innovation and dedication to each other that propels Steel Dynamics to the highest standard of operational and financial performance,” he said in a statement.

US manufacturing growth rate slips

American factories continued to expand in January, but at slower pace than December.

The Institute for Supply Management reported Monday that its gauge of manufacturing activity fell to 58.7% in January from 60.7% the previous month. The December reading was the index's highest since it stood at 60.8% in August 2018.

Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector. The January figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the eighth straight month after contracting in March, April, and May.

Single-family homes leads building bump

U.S. construction spending rose a moderate 1% in December as the number of new homes offset a sustained weakness in nonresidential construction.

The increase followed a 1.1% gain in November, the Commerce Department reported Monday. Last month's strength came from a 3.1% jump in spending on residential projects, with money going to single-family homes surging by 5.8%.

Robinhood gets $3.4 billion infusion

Popular online trading platform Robinhood said Monday that it has lined up $3.4 billion to help meet its funding requirements amid a spike in trading on Wall Street fueled by small investors driving up shares in GameStop and other stocks.

The funds are being provided by Ribbit Capital and several other venture capital firms, including Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures and ICONIQ Capital. The $3.4 billion figure includes $1 billion in funding that Robinhood announced Friday.

Robinhood, based in Menlo Park, California, needed to secure funding in order to meet deposit thresholds required by organizations that handle the trading orders placed by investors on its platform.