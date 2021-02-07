The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, February 07, 2021

    Average US price of gas up 5 cents a gallon to $2.50

    Associated Press

     

    CAMARILLO, Calif. – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 5 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.50.

    Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the increase was caused by a continuing rise in crude oil prices since November.

    The price at the pump is 3 cents less than it was a year ago.

    The highest average price in the nation is $3.49 a gallon in San Francisco. The lowest average is $2.08 in Houston.

    The average price of diesel went up 5 cents over the same period to $2.75.

