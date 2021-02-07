Immediate outlook grim for hotels

Hotel industry insiders don't expect their properties will bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic before 2023 or 2024.

They forecast half of U.S. hotel rooms will remain empty this year, a sobering statistic that translates to about 500,000 previous hotel industry jobs left unfilled.

AHLA's State of the Hotel Industry 2021, a recent report from the American Hotel & Lodging Association, forecasts business travel will be down 85% through April, as compared with prepandemic levels. After that, the group said, work-related travel likely will begin ticking up only slightly.

“Business travel, which comprises the largest source of hotel revenue, remains nearly nonexistent, but it is expected to begin a slow return in the second half of 2021,” the Washington-based association said in a news release.

Marilyn Moran-Townsend, CEO and founder of CVC Communications, wonders whether business travel will ever return to its previous level now that businesses have been forced to embrace virtual meetings during the pandemic.

Her Fort Wayne firm this year has helped clients conduct training, hold annual meetings and introduce new products using virtual technology. The option, which CVC Communications embraced 20 years ago, is more efficient and affordable, she said during a phone interview.

Mark Luttik, the downtown Hilton Hotel's general manager, believes business travel rates will bounce back – eventually.

“The big question is when,” he said during a phone interview. “Nobody knows for sure what's going to happen. Everybody is guessing at this point. There are so many variables, so many unknowns.”

Among those variables, he said, are how soon the U.S. achieves herd immunity from COVID-19 and how quickly people feel comfortable boarding airplanes, meeting in person and sleeping in hotel rooms.

Despite those concerns, some in-person meetings are necessary for business success, he said. Two recent Hilton guests told Luttik their cutting-edge technology was too complex to try selling it in a virtual sales call.

A survey of frequent business travelers found 29% expect to attend their first business conference in the first half of 2021; 36% will wait until the second half of this year; and 20% will delay work-related travel until 2022 at the earliest, the hotel and lodging organization AHLA said.

“The hotel industry experienced the most devastating year on record in 2020, resulting in historically low occupancy, massive job loss, and hotel closures across the country,” the association said. “Hotels were one of the first industries affected by the pandemic after travel was forced to a virtual halt in early 2020, and it will be one of the last to recover.”

The forecast calls for hotels to add 200,000 jobs this year but remain almost 500,000 jobs below the industry's prepandemic employment level of 2.3 million employees.

Luttik confirmed the financial pain is being felt locally. Plummeting occupancy rates have forced him to reduce staff by about half as compared with prepandemic levels. Occupancy has also fallen by about half, but that doesn't mean the hotel is generating half its former revenue, he said. The Hilton had to reduce rates to fill those rooms, he added.

The downtown hotel's fortunes are tied closely to Grand Wayne Center, which hosted 327 events in 2019, including 52 conventions, said Bart Shaw, Grand Wayne Center's executive director.

Grand Wayne is the site of business conventions, state association conventions, youth sports, collectors conventions, proms and wedding receptions, among other noncorporate gatherings.

Before the pandemic, the downtown center was expecting to host 56 conventions and about 350 events for 2020. The final number was 10 conventions and 116 events last year, a number that reflects events held during the three months before widespread lockdowns on travel and large gatherings.

As of August, Grand Wayne staff was predicting possibly hosting 66 conventions in 2021, which would have been a record year. As of this month, the convention center has 29 confirmed conventions and 13 tentative commitments.

“We will not be reaching our record number for 2021,” Shaw said in an email.

About half of the events canceled for 2020 were postponed until 2021, he said. But the Grand Wayne staff continues to receive postponements and cancellations for upcoming events, he said.

Things are looking up, however.

“The fall 2021 calendar is very full as groups are hoping to be able to meet ... as vaccinations are administered and the gathering numbers increase,” Shaw said. “I am hopeful that booking levels will be near 2019 numbers in 2022 or 2023. We are hearing many different projections within the industry.”

Moran-Townsend thinks the travel industry, which includes hotels, will need to rethink its business model to rely more heavily on leisure travelers.

“I think some of this (business travel) will come back,” she said, “but I don't think it will come back 100%.”

