Bagmaker unveils new 'Unity' tote

Vera Bradley Inc. has designed a limited-edition “Unity Tote” bag to celebrate diversity and promote unity in honor of Black History Month, company officials announced Monday.

Victoria Williams, a Vera Bradley store associate who works in Mississippi, proposed the idea last summer. The company's print design team created a black-and-white pattern, “Unity Tie-Dye,” based on Williams' input.

“I wanted the pattern to spark a conversation,” Williams said in a statement. “I wanted people to know that Vera Bradley is for everyone.”

The Fort Wayne-based maker of women's handbags, luggage and accessories will also donate $20,000 to Women Who Create, a nonprofit that provides scholarships and mentorships to young women of color pursuing careers in fashion, advertising, music and tech.

DoorDash to acquire food-storage maker

DoorDash is buying automated food prep company Chowbotics to expand its fresh meal offerings.

San Francisco-based DoorDash announced the acquisition Monday. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Chowbotics, founded seven years ago, makes a refrigerator-sized robot called Sally that can store up to 22 prepared ingredients. Sally uses those ingredients to make up to 65 salads, bowls and other meals at a time.

Before this year, Chowbotics had sold about 125 of its $35,000 robots, mostly to universities, medical centers and grocery stores. But the company said sales jumped in the pandemic as customers looked for touch-free ways to dispense food.

Pandemic provides boost for Hasbro

The critical holiday shopping season, coupled with quarantining amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, pushed board game sales up 21% at Hasbro in the fourth quarter.

The toy company's Monopoly and Magic: The Gathering card game were strong performers in the quarter, along with Dungeons & Dragons.

Hasbro earned $105.2 million, or 76 cents per share, for the period ended Dec. 27. That compares with $95.5 million, or 69 cents per share, a year ago. Removing one-time gains and costs, earnings were $1.27 per share, topping the $1.14 per share Wall Street expected.

For the year, the company reported a profit of $222.5 million, or $1.62 per share.