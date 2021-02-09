Super Bowl ads stay lighthearted

The mood on the field was tense during the Super Bowl as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trounced the Kansas City Chiefs. Off the field, brands sought to relieve the tension of the game – and the year – with lighthearted commercials stuffed with celebrities and nostalgic characters.

They aimed to connect to the estimated 100 million viewers who tune in to the Super Bowl broadcast each year.

Cadillac updated the classic 1990 film “Edward Scissorhands.” M&M's enlisted Dan Levy to show how a bag of M&M's given as an apology can help people come together. And Will Ferrell teamed with GM – and Kenan Thompson – on a madcap cross-country dash to promote electric vehicles.

Perhaps the most striking effect: Virtually none of the ads featured people in masks, a public-health priority but also a grim reminder of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Aim to entertain

In an effort to be light, advertisers stuffed – and sometimes overstuffed – their ads with celebrities.

Rocket Mortgage tapped comedian Tracy Morgan to show a family why being “pretty sure” doesn't cut it in situations such as eating questionable mushrooms, skydiving – and taking out a mortgage. State Farm showed Paul Rudd and Drake as stand-ins. And Hellmann's enlisted comedian Amy Schumer as a “Fairy Godmayo” that helped a man deal with his leftovers.

Touch on politics

Most ads steered clear of politics, but there were some notable exceptions.

Fiverr teased that its ad would feature Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the scene of an infamous Rudy Giuliani news conference during last year's tumultuous election. The tongue-in-cheek ad featured Four Seasons owner Marie Siravo talking about how to build a successful business with the help of Fiverr.

The strongest political statement of the night came from Jeep's two-minute ad featuring Bruce Springsteen. The Boss urged people to find common ground: “It's no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, servant and citizen, freedom and fear. We need the middle.”

More diversity

Many ads this year featured a diverse cast, from Amazon's Alexa ad with two Black leads to job site Indeed's ad featuring a wide array of real-life job seekers.

Mercari featured a mixed-race couple in its ad, and WeatherTech showed a diverse workforce of its real employees.

Elsewhere, DoorDash's ad starred “Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs singing and dancing through a Muppet-populated neighborhood.