Union push for Amazon workers is put to vote

The second Jennifer Bates walks away from her post at the Amazon warehouse where she works, the clock starts ticking.

She has 30 minutes to get to the cafeteria and back for her lunch break. That means traversing a warehouse the size of 14 football fields. She avoids bringing food from home because warming it up in the microwave would cost her more time. Instead she opts for $4 cold sandwiches from the vending machine and hurries back to her post.

If she makes it, she's lucky. If she doesn't, Amazon could cut her pay, or worse, fire her.

It's that kind of pressure that has led some Amazon workers to organize the biggest unionization push at the company since it was founded in 1995. And it's happening in the unlikeliest of places – Bessemer, Alabama, a state with laws that don't favor unions.

The stakes are high. If organizers succeed in Bessemer, it could set off a chain reaction across Amazon's operations nationwide, with thousands more workers rising up and demanding better working conditions. But they face an uphill battle against the second-largest employer in the country, with a history of crushing unionizing efforts at its warehouses and its Whole Foods grocery stores.

Attempts by Amazon to delay the vote in Bessemer have failed. So, too, have the company's efforts to require in-person voting, which organizers argue would be unsafe during the pandemic.

Mail-in voting started this week and will go on until the end of March. A majority of the 6,000 employees have to vote “yes” in order to unionize.

Amazon, whose profits and revenues have skyrocketed during the pandemic, has campaigned hard to persuade workers that a union will only suck money from their paycheck with little benefit. Spokeswoman Rachael Lighty says the company already offers them what unions want – benefits, career growth and pay that starts at $15 an hour. She adds that the organizers don't represent the majority of Amazon employees' views.

The last time Amazon workers voted on whether they wanted to unionize was in 2014, and it was a much smaller group – 30 employees at a Amazon warehouse in Delaware, who ultimately turned it down. Amazon currently employs nearly 1.3 million people worldwide.

Also working against the unionizing effort is that it's happening in Alabama, one of 27 “right-to-work states” where workers don't have to pay dues to unions that represent them. The state is home to the only Mercedes-Benz plant in the world that isn't unionized.