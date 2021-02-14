Millennial home buyers prefer newness

Craig Martin has helped numerous millennial clients hunt for their first homes.

The Fort Wayne real estate broker with North Eastern Group Realty has noticed some commonalities among adults ages 25 to 40.

They tend to favor newer construction – homes 5 years old or newer, Martin said. But they aren't looking to max out on square footage.

“They're still spending a lot on homes, but rather than size, they're going for quality,” he said, adding they often prefer granite countertops and vinyl plank floors instead of carpeting.

Bottom-basement interest rates of 2% to 3% are a key factor.

“That allows them so much more buying power,” Martin said.

The millennial generation's priorities also play an important role in their house hunting. Many couples, it seems to Martin, would rather invest in experiences than material possessions. They spend free time traveling instead of being tied to fixer-upper homes that need renovations.

Even so, he said, they appreciate classic style.

“They're going for the Frank Lloyd Wright, art deco look,” Martin added.

The millennials he works with seem more debt-conscious than previous generations, preferring to spend less on cars and maintain minimally furnished homes.

“They're careful,” he said, “in how they spend their money.”

