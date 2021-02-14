Sense of belonging helps performance

It's good to belong.

In fact, it could be crucial to job performance.

Results of one study by BetterUp suggest that workplace belonging leads to a 56% increase in job performance, a 50% reduction in turnover risk and a 75% decrease in employee sick days.

BetterUp, a San Francisco-based company with a global network of performance coaches, conducted the study in 2018 with about 1,790 U.S. residents ages 18 and older, earning at least $25,000 - either currently employed or employed within the past six months.

Highlights were included in a late January email from chieflearningofficer.com, which said the study helped BetterUp identify strategies leaders can take to ensure employees have a sense of belonging.

The first step is to acknowledge feelings. The BetterUp report says if an employee reports feeling excluded, a manager should acknowledge how difficult that can be and offer the opportunity to discuss it, listening carefully.

One potential challenge would be assuming that employees who don't experience feelings of belonging will actually report it. In more than 25 years of managing, I've never heard an employee or colleague use that phrase. What seems more common are words like “inclusion” or “voice.” “Culture” is a common buzzword, too.

BetterUp says even if an employee expresses lack of belonging, they may not be willing to discuss it.

In recent years, I've noticed plenty of leadership research and webinars addressing topics like empathy and emotional intelligence. While it's great when managers exhibit these, it's also great when an employee who sees a problem is willing to engage in constructive discussions about how to address it.

While managers may not be able to “erase an individual's experience of exclusion,” the BetterUp report summary suggests they focus on improving the environment. That includes asking the employee for ideas.

A manager can also ask the employee to think about how others in similar situations found ways to cope. This simple sort of inquiry helps gain perspective.

And it's hard to feel excluded when fairness and inclusion are promoted, along with team building. Just one person leading the way can have an significant impact, the BetterUp report said.

Productivity and well-being

CEOs right now are mostly concerned with how remote teams can work well together while human resources executives are concerned with employee engagement. At the employee level, the primary concern is career growth and opportunities when considering job options.

Those premises were shared during a recent Chief Learning Officer Productivity and Well-being webinar facilitated by Tom Finn, CEO of LeggUp, a career development company. Jeffrey Hull, a Harvard Medical School psychologist, author and CEO of Leadership Inc., was the presenter.

Key takeaways included:

• Productivity and well-being starts with you individually, then your family, team, the organization and beyond. Well-being includes a sense of security and the basics of proper nutrition and adequate sleep.

• The key is balancing high productivity and well-being. You can have people feeling really good and with a strong sense of well-being but productive is lacking. You can also have people who are highly productive, but lacking well-being.

“It's not about having no stress,” Hull said. “It's really about finding that equilibrium.”

• A high-productivity team is one where there's a balance between too much stress and not enough.

• The new landscape of leadership has shifted from “push” to “pull” and includes practicing more listening and less telling. Individual goals are aligned with business goals; positive feedback loops exist.

• Virtual reality is reality: Presence, attention and inattention matter – on a Zoom call, the same as in the office.

• Leadership is “power with” not “power over.”

• Focusing only on the top doesn't work, Hull said: “Everyone needs to get developed.”

To share a thought, a favorite quote or other wisdom about leadership, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On also appears online as a blog at www.journalgazette.net/blog/lead-on.