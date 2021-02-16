1st woman named director of WTO

FRANKFURT, Germany – Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was appointed Monday to head the World Trade Organization, becoming the first woman and first African to take on the role amid disagreement about how the body decides cases involving billions in sales and thousands of jobs.

Okonjo-Iweala, 66, was named director-general by representatives of the 164 countries that make up the WTO, which deals with the rules of trade between countries.

She said in a statement that her first priority would be quickly addressing the economic and health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and to “implement the policy responses we need to get the global economy going again.”

The appointment came after U.S. President Joe Biden endorsed her candidacy, which had been blocked by former President Donald Trump.

Jaguar to go electric by 2025

Luxury car brand Jaguar will be fully electric by 2025, the British company said Monday as it outlined a plan to phase out internal combustion engines.

Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Motors, hopes the move will help turn around the fortunes of the 86-year-old Jaguar brand, which for many epitomizes class but has struggled in recent years.

The switch to an electric future will involve moving car production from JLR's Castle Bromwich factory east of the central England city of Birmingham to nearby Solihull.

Jaguar Land Rover also said that the far more profitable Land Rover brand will produce its first all-electric model in 2024 as it, too, phases out internal combustion engines.

Japanese economy grows again

The Japanese economy grew at an annual rate of 12.7% in the October-to-December quarter, marking the second straight quarter of growth, amid a recovery from the slump caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to government data released Monday.

The world's third-largest economy saw growth in consumption, government spending and exports for the final quarter of last year, compared with the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office said.

Japan's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product had grown at a dramatic annualized rate of 22.9% in the July-to-September period.