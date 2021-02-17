Franklin Electric earnings up

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. on Tuesday reported annual earnings of $100 million, or $2.14 per diluted common share, a 5% increase from the $95.5 million, or $2.03 a share, reported for 2019.

The Fort Wayne-based manufacturer also reported fourth-quarter earnings of $26.8 million, or 57 cents a share, a 35% climb from the $19.8 million posted for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019.

Franklin Electric makes motors and pumps to move water and fuel. Annual net sales declined by 5% to almost $1.25 billion. Fourth-quarter sales were flat at $321 million.

Gregg Sengstack, chairman and CEO, noted the company's distribution business achieved profitability in the fourth quarter for the first time in its history.

Company moving to Warsaw with 63 jobs

A New Hampshire manufacturer of single-use surgical instruments for the orthopedic joint replacement industry on Tuesday announced plans to move to Warsaw.

RAZOR Medical Instruments Inc., which employs nine, expects to create 63 new jobs during the next three years. The company has signed a short-term lease at OrthoWorx/AcceLINX offices. AcceLINX supports musculoskeletal health startups through the early growth stages.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered an undisclosed package of incentives to the manufacturer.

CVS expectations bested in quarter

CVS Health easily beat fourth-quarter expectations as revenue from COVID-19 testing and prescription growth helped counter hits from an ongoing global pandemic.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager earned $973 million in the final quarter of 2020, with results adjusted for one-time gains and costs totaling $1.30 per share. That's six cents better per share than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue grew 4%, to $69.55 billion, also beating analyst projections handily.

CVS Health operates one of the nation's largest drugstore chains with nearly 10,000 retail locations. It also runs prescription drug plans for big clients such as insurers and employers through a large pharmacy benefit management business, and the company sells health insurance through its Aetna arm.

Farmers' success in '20 unlikely in future

U.S. farmers won't see another year as profitable as 2020 for at least a decade, the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected Tuesday.

Farm profits soared to their highest level in seven years amid a flood of government aid related to the pandemic and the trade war, with direct federal assistance payments accounting for more than a third of U.S. farmers' $121.1 billion in net income last year.

Despite a continuous rise in sales through 2030, the USDA forecast profits would be lower, dropping to $100.1 billion this year and then fluctuating in a range between $99.3 billion and $109.8 billion through 2030.

The USDA projections assume no change in current government policy, though the Biden administration has suggested it is considering payments to farmers to encourage climate-friendly practices. The trade bailout isn't scheduled to continue without new action from the president or Congress, nor are the pandemic relief measures.