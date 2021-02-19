Walmart reports loss last quarter

NEW YORK – Walmart is raising wages for 425,000 of its 1.5 million U.S. workers and is investing $14 billion this year to speed up its distribution network as the country's largest retailer navigates vast industry changes that were accelerated by the pandemic.

Walmart Inc. reported a mixed performance Thursday for the fourth quarter.

It swung to a loss partly because of costs related to the pandemic, and the sale of its Japan and U.K. divisions. But sales surged by 7.4% in the period that includes the critical holiday shopping season.

Walmart Inc. lost $2.09 billion, compared with last year's $4.14 billion profit during the fourth quarter, or $1.45 per share. Net revenue reached $150.98 billion, easily outpacing last year's $140.6 billion fourth-quarter revenue.

Area housing inventory shrinks

The area housing market's inventory of homes for sale shrank 60% in January as compared with one year earlier, according to the Upstate Alliance of Realtors Multiple Listing Service. The level, which is usually measured in months, was about three weeks' worth.

Last month saw 558 new listings, a 21% decrease compared with January 2020, and 549 pending sales, a 12% decline. Closed sales fell by 4%, to 440, in the coverage area of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells and Whitley counties.

Adam Smith, the organization's president, said rising home prices and low inventory are national trends.

“The January statistics reflect that as well as the winter selling season,” he said in a statement. “But the Fort Wayne area continues to make the 'hottest markets' list with its affordable housing, city amenities and economic development projects.”

Venture capitalists bullish on Indiana

Venture capital deals in Indiana increased 19% in 2020 despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the 2020 Indiana Venture Report being released today by Elevate Ventures.

Indiana generated 160 deals last year compared with 134 in 2019. Most were in the pre-seed category of $500,000 or less, more than doubling to 100 from 46 in the prior year. The large increase in pre-seed indicates a surge in startups with potential to grow into significantly larger entrepreneurial success stories in years to come, a news release said.

Indiana remained the second-highest state in deal activity in the Great Lakes and Midwestern regions, behind only Illinois. Life sciences companies attracted almost 60% – or $289 million – of all venture capital dollars invested in Indiana.

Elevate Ventures CEO Chris LaMothe attributed the record-breaking activity to resilient entrepreneurs and communities across the state.

Auburn plant makes top-flight masks

C&A Tool Engineering, a Churubusco-based precision manufacturer, has begun making high-quality face masks in its Auburn facility, company officials announced Thursday.

As a leading contract manufacturer of surgical and orthopedic devices, C&A Tool was able to quickly repurpose its medical-grade facilities and build a new Class-7 clean room to begin producing disposable face masks.

The masks are available for sale on Amazon and directly from the company at www.catool.com/masks.