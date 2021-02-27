Fear of inflation drives increase in bond rates

NEW YORK – Yes, it's possible to have too much of a good thing, and that's exactly why stock markets around the world are getting so unsettled.

Optimism for an economic revival is surging following a year of coronavirus-induced misery. But expectations for stronger growth – plus the higher inflation that could accompany it – are pushing interest rates higher.

When it tries to figure out the value for anything from Apple's stock to a junk bond, the financial world starts by comparing it against a U.S. Treasury bond, which is what the government uses to borrow money. All eyes have been on the yield of the 10-year Treasury note, which climbed above 1.50% this week after starting the year around 0.90%. Here's a look at why that move shook up the financial world:

Why are treasury yields rising?

Part of it is rising expectations for inflation. Inflation means future payments from bonds won't buy as much. So bond prices tend to fall when inflation expectations are rising, which in turn pushes up their yields. Treasury yields also often track with expectations for the economy's strength, which are on the rise.

Why do rates affect stock prices?

When trying to figure out what a stock's price should be, investors often look at two things – how much cash the company will generate and how much to pay for each $1 of that cash. When interest rates are low and bonds are paying little, investors are willing to pay more for that second part.

And now that rates are rising?

The recent rise in yields is forcing investors to pare back how much they're willing to spend on each $1 of future company earnings. Stocks with the highest prices relative to earnings are getting hit hard.

Hasn't the Fed said it will keep interest rates low?

Yes. The Federal Reserve has direct control over short-term interest rates, and Chair Jerome Powell told Congress this week it's in no hurry to raise them. It's also not planning to trim its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases used to put downward pressure on longer-term rates.

Is Wall Street still optimistic?

Yes, and one reason is that many investors agree with Powell and expect inflation pressures to be only temporary. That should keep rates from spiking to dangerous levels.