Surveys key to employee engagement

You might need to ask 35 to 50 questions to figure out how employees really feel.

That many. Really.

How they feel speaks to employee engagement – what gets done, how well it gets done and with what passion and energy. And engagement can help gauge whether employees are inclined to stay.

Many employers conduct employment engagement surveys annually – some more frequently. They use results to “drive change and improve organizational culture,” according to a recent article from HumanResourcesToday.com.

Common survey question themes include leadership, values, safety, communication, teamwork, training and company benefits, the article said.

These three key questions or statements are based on an engagement survey DecisionWise.com uses:

• It is easy to become engaged in my job.

Value: This should help tell how involved an employee feels in their work and if it is interesting or fulfilling; whether time flies by when they're working on a project, for example.

• I would recommend the company as a great place to work.

Value: This core question evaluates commitment level and pride felt from the job association, the article said.

• Most days I look forward to coming to work.

Value: Responses to this should capture the sense of employee belonging.

“When employees understand how their work impacts the organization, work becomes meaningful,” the article said.

While companies may want to average responses to all survey questions, it's usually more telling to select about a half dozen core ones and use those responses to gauge employee sentiment.

More inclusive

The Leadership Fort Wayne class of 2021 may be the most diverse in the program's 39-year history, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. said in a news release.

After a virtual orientation in January, sessions for the nine-month leadership development program, with 47 participants, began the week of Feb. 15.

Greater Fort Wayne, the local chamber alliance, announced last summer it intended to be more diverse and inclusive.

Roundtable discussions the organization also announced last year envisioned for CEOs and top leaders have been “rolled into the United Front initiative,” Dan Watson, director of marketing for Greater Fort Wayne, said by email.

United Front is a new training and awareness program supported by key community stakeholders, including the city of Fort Wayne. The goal is to improve cultural understanding and community through sessions that include exploring our bias tendencies.

For this year's Leadership Fort Wayne, community members, businesses and organizations helped raise money to secure 12 designated seats for people from underrepresented backgrounds, a Feb. 18 news release said. The organization initially said it expected eight designated seats. Underrepresented, Watson said, includes race and disability.

The additional four designated seats came from additional sponsorships, including one foundation that normally sponsors two seats sponsoring three because one participant had to drop out last year, and an additional sponsor.

Cost is $1,800 for Greater Fort Wayne members – or investors – to sponsor individuals and $2,000 for noninvestors, its website said.

“Not only have our generous donors expanded access to the program for supremely talented individuals, a diverse cohort brings a wider range of perspectives to the table, which makes the learning experience better for everyone,” said a statement from Barry Schrock, director of leadership programs for Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

Leadership Fort Wayne has graduated more than 1,400 individuals, many of whom now serve on or lead nonprofit boards, hold elected office, or own their own businesses, the news release said.

