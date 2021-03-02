WTO seeks culture change

GENEVA, Switzerland – The new head of the World Trade Organization called Monday for a “technology transfer” when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines and urged member countries to reach a deal to reduce overfishing after years of fruitless talks.

Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist and former government minister, donned a mask as she took up her job at WTO headquarters on the banks of Lake Geneva. Still, she immediately set about trying to change the organization's culture.

“It cannot be business as usual. We have to change our approach from debate and rounds of questions to delivering results,” she told ambassadors and other top government envoys that make up the 164-member body's General Council.

“The world is leaving the WTO behind. Leaders and decision-makers are impatient for change,” she said, noting several trade ministers had told her that “if things don't change,” they would not attend the WTO's ministerial meeting “because it is a waste of their time.”

Okonjo-Iweala, 66, is both the first woman and the first African to serve as the WTO's director-general. Her brisk comments were a departure from the more cautious approach of her predecessor, Roberto Azevedo, who resigned Aug. 31 – a year before the end of his term.

She did not take sides on an effort led by South Africa and India to wrest a temporary waiver of WTO rules on intellectual property protections, which could help expand production of COVID-19 vaccines and expedite their rollout around the world. But she gave an early shout-out to the developing world.

While “intensifying” dialogue continues on the vaccine waiver proposal, Okonjo-Iweala said: “I propose that we 'walk and chew gum' by also focusing on the immediate needs of dozens of poor countries that have yet to vaccinate a single person. People are dying in poor countries.”

She alluded to “difficult” targets to produce 10 billion doses, “so we must focus on working with companies to open up and license more viable manufacturing sites now in emerging markets and developing countries. We must get them to work with us on know-how and technology transfer now.”

As for fisheries, WTO negotiators have been tasked with striking a deal that could help eliminate subsidies for illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and prohibit fisheries subsidies that contribute to overfishing and an overcapacity of fishing boats.

Okonjo-Iweala called for completing the negotiations “as soon as possible.”