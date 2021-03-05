Paramount+ joins crowded paid streaming landscape

NEW YORK – Paramount+ debuted Thursday as the latest – and last – streaming option from a major media company, this time from ViacomCBS. It's betting that consumers are willing to add yet another paid streaming service in an increasingly crowded field.

Its backers hope a smorgasbord of offerings – live sports and news, reboots of properties such as “Frasier” and “Rugrats,” original shows such as “Star Trek: Discovery” and the ViacomCBS library – will entice viewers. But its relatively late entrance to a competitive landscape and a $4 price increase compared to its predecessor, CBS All Access, could make it a challenging sell.

During the last year and a half, more and more streaming services have debuted to challenge Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. Disney+ kicked things off in late 2019, followed by WarnerMedia's HBO Max, NBCUniversal's Peacock and Discovery+.

In a way, ViacomCBS is a pioneer; CBS, then a separate company, debuted CBS All Access in 2014. The new service effectively rebrands All Access and adds other Viacom Properties channels including Comedy Central, BET, MTV and Nickelodeon.

But Paramount+ could have a brand awareness problem: Most people associate Paramount with the title card that appears before movies.

Second, the pricing may leave some scratching their heads. The ad-free tier launching Thursday is $10 a month. That's the same price as CBS All Access' ad-free version, and $4 more than ad-supported CBS All Access, although the new service will offer a lot more material, including live news and sports.