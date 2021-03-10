New Jefferson Pointe tenants offer variety

Jefferson Pointe is blooming with new tenants, mall officials announced Tuesday.

The outdoor lifestyle mall owned by RED Development will soon welcome back Charming Charlie, a women's fashion accessory boutique, and put pizza and beer on the menu in late summer.

Charming Charlie plans to open in May next to Panera Bread in a 6,720-square-foot space. The retailer's selection includes thousands of earrings, necklaces, rings, scarves, purses and more.

Steve Lovell, Charming Charlie's president, said the mall “is a natural fit” for the retailer.

As The Journal Gazette reported March 3, Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill will open across from the movie theater in the former Rosati's space. The restaurant chain offers a large menu of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrées and its three styles of made-from-scratch pizza: thin and crispy, deep dish and original.

Four tenants opened quietly last year, when concerns about COVID-19 spread caused many consumers to avoid shopping malls.

Jetset Babies, a baby and children's boutique, opened last summer in the space between Ulta Beauty and Eddie Bauer. The 2,500-square-foot space offers a collection of curated specialty baby and toddler goods and boutique clothing.

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop opened in September between Flat Top Grill and Cold Stone Creamery. The retailer stocks soda pop and candies from across the country and across the decades for a nostalgic shopping experience.

YogaSix, a fitness boutique, opened in late 2020 next to Barnes & Noble. The studio introduces guests of all ages and abilities to a “unique take on yoga in a welcoming, modern and calming environment.”

M. Vince' Nail Spa, specializing in manicures, pedicures, waxing and facials, opened its first Indiana location next to Old Navy last fall.

Scott Rehorn, RED Development's managing partner, commented on the mix of new tenants.

“At Jefferson Pointe, we are dedicated to creating an approachable shopping center with retailers that reflect the demands of the local market,” he said in a statement.

