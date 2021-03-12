Real estate office tops world 4th straight year

Jim Bradley's devotion to leadership borders on religious fervor.

The founder of Century 21 Bradley Realty Inc. enthusiastically advises agents working under him to do the right thing, take risks and make everyone feel valued.

Possibly the only thing Bradley values more than inspiring leaders is remaining humble. Maybe that's why it took the prodding of a fellow Fort Wayne CEO to persuade Bradley to call attention to his company's success.

Century 21 Bradley ranked No. 1 worldwide for 2020 in number of units sold for any office under the Century 21 banner. The local office earned the same ranking in 2019, 2018 and 2017. Competition for the designation is fierce. Madison, New Jersey-based Century 21 has more than 11,500 franchise offices in 84 countries.

Bradley's roster of 330 agents – 251 working on 49 teams plus 79 individual agents – combined last year for 4,989 closings totaling almost $1 billion.

A franchisee in Utah ranked No. 1 last year for highest total dollar value of properties sold under the Century 21 brand.

Greg Brown, Bradley's top agent, led a team of 17 agents and three support staff that ranked No. 2 in the United States last year for units sold under the Century 21 banner. Brown's team contributed 425 closings to the Bradley total. He was personally responsible for 92 of those sales.

“Before I came to Century 21 Bradley, I felt like I was in competition with everybody,” Brown said. “I can't be everywhere all the time. Jim has created a culture where I can create a team and pass along leads.”

The philosophy Bradley adopted about 20 years ago is that when each person on a real estate sales team wins, all team members win.

“Jim helped me be a better leader for these people,” said Brown, who joined Bradley's operation 31/2 years ago.

Bradley's approach emphasizes heavy investments in technology along with regularly scheduled training and collaboration sessions.

The office he opened in 1977, for example, has its agents tour properties that have spent months on the market. Afterward, the agents give advice to their peers, the listing agents, on what changes might make the properties more attractive. After a recent feedback tour, both homes sold within a week, Bradley said.

“None of us is as smart as all of us combined,” he said.

Century 21 Bradley's annual sales totals seem all the more impressive in the current market, where the inventory of homes for sale is less than one month, according to the Upstate Alliance of Realtors Multiple Listing Service. The service tracks listings and sales in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells and Whitley counties.

Bradley pushed back on the idea that no homes are available for sale, calling it “almost a myth.”

“You can't continue to do 300, 400 or 500 sales a month if there's nothing on the market,” he said, adding that homes are just selling very quickly.

Brown said most of his listings are on the market for less than 24 hours before the seller accepts an offer. A recent listing received an offer for $50,000 over asking price, Brown said. The owners, who bought the house just five years ago, will see an $80,000 profit on the property after the deal closes, he said.

Vickee Harding, the firm's vice president and manager, oversees training. Because of the hot real estate market, she has created new forms and trained agents on how to handle multiple offers, bids with escalation clauses and offers for properties sold sight unseen.

In the past year, for example, Brown's team has sold about 15 houses to buyers who never set foot in them.

“The business has changed. It's changed drastically,” Harding said, adding that the headquarters staff works to give the agents the training and tools they need to succeed.

Mike Miedler, president of Century 21 international, said Bradley and his teams are doing something very right. Miedler said Bradley, in his early 70s, knows the market and industry and excels at inspiring others.

“He's an innovator,” Miedler said. “He's a guy who has continued to reinvent himself.”

