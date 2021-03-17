Jobless rate rises, but hope seen

The Fort Wayne metropolitan area's jobless rate ticked up to 4.5% in January, compared to 4.3% in December, according to data released Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The local metro area saw an increase of 4,125 in its workforce in January as compared to December, for 219,796 total. The number of employed residents increased by 3,550, and the number of unemployed increased by 575 as compared to the prior month.

Allen County's jobless rate was the highest in the region at 4.6%. Wells and Whitley counties tied at 3.4% unemployment. Fort Wayne's metropolitan statistical area comprises Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

Adams County was a standout for northeast Indiana, tying with LaGrange County for the lowest unemployment rate in Indiana at 2.7%.

The local metro area's unemployment rate was 3.3% in January 2020, more than a full percentage point lower than in January 2021. Experts say year-to-year comparisons are the most accurate because they eliminate seasonal variations. The pandemic and its effects on the labor market have upended that conventional wisdom, however.

Indiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2% in January, well below the national seasonally adjusted jobless rate of 6.3%. Experts say county and metro-area data are too small to make seasonal adjustments.

Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute, reviewed the data and saw reason for optimism.

“Fort Wayne's labor market increase, including the bump in unemployed job seekers, from December to January shows workers' – and by association employers' – confidence in the pandemic recovery,” she said in a statement.

“While we have not fully recovered when looking at numbers from the year before, January's increase shows that people in northeast Indiana are ready and willing to work,” she added.

Rick Farrant, Northeast Indiana Works' spokesman, also sounded a hopeful note Tuesday.

“While the path of the pandemic has led to fluctuations in the workforce and made predictions for the future difficult, we seem to be headed in a positive direction,” he said in a statement. “Everyone, including employers, workers, and those entities responsible for talent development, are ramping up with increasing optimism. Fingers crossed this continues.”

