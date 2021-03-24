February local housing stats drop

New listings, pending sales and closed sales all decreased last month when compared to February 2020, according to data released Tuesday by the Upstate Alliance of Realtors Multiple Listing Service.

New listings dropped 21% to 512. Pending sales were down 21% to 514. Closed sales decreased 12% to 480. And inventory levels shrank 52% to 463 units.

In what's considered a seller's market, median sales prices increased in the past year by almost 15% to $172,950. The average sales prices was 98% of the original list price, a 3% increase over February 2020.

“As we head into the spring, more listings are urgently needed to accommodate the demand of people looking to buy a home,” UPSTAR President Adam Smith said in a statement. UPSTAR MLS' primary coverage area comprises Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells and Whitley counties.

GameStop profits jump in quarter

A hefty tax benefit helped drive GameStop's fiscal fourth-quarter profit sharply higher, but the video-game retailer's sales declined despite a surge in its online business. The company's latest results fell short of Wall Street's expectations.

The company, whose stock price soared in January after a social media-fueled frenzy, said Tuesday it would suspend providing earnings guidance as it focuses on an effort to transform into a more online-focused retailer.

The Grapevine, Texas, company reported net income of $80.5 million, or $1.19 per share, for the three months ended Jan. 30. That compares with net income of $21 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier. The latest results include a nearly $70 million tax benefit.

New home sales fall in February

Sales of new homes plunged 18.2% in February as severe winter weather in many parts of the country and a lack of supply took a toll on the housing industry.

Sales of single-family homes dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775,000 last month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, the slowest sales pace since May of last year.

Every region of the country experienced a drop-off in sales.