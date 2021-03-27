Sanctioned Myanmar companies wide-ranging

BANGKOK – The two huge Myanmar military-controlled conglomerates targeted by U.S. and UK sanctions following the army coup last month span a wide spectrum of businesses.

Human rights advocates applauded the decisions to cut those companies off from dealings in the United States and the United Kingdom. Critics of the military's Feb. 1 coup, its jailing of Aung San Suu Kyi and its killings and imprisonment of thousands of mostly peaceful protesters say more needs to be done to pressure army leaders. They are urging governments to take action against the Myanmar Oil & Gas Enterprise, which does business with major foreign oil companies.

What are the companies included in these sanctions?

A human rights fact-finding mission found that Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd. and Myanmar Economic Corp. own or control more than 100 subsidiaries in many industries. Another 27 businesses are affiliated with one of both of the conglomerates. It includes everything from rubber plantations and dairy farms to gem miners, telecoms, construction, manufacturing, insurance and real estate companies.

What are the sanctions?

The United Kingdom announced it would sanction MEHL. The U.S. Treasury sanctions prohibit business and other dealings or trade with people and companies on its lists unless they have exemptions or special authorization. They could bar banks from even using U.S. dollars in transactions with the two military holding companies. The sanctions exempt dealings needed to conduct U.S. government business or to provide humanitarian aid and promote democracy.

What is the likely effect?

It's unclear just how big the effect of the sanctions will be on the military's cash flows because Myanmar's Asian neighbors have shied away from imposing their own restrictions on doing business with the junta. Still, the new sanctions will have a wider reach than earlier measures taken against Myanmar's coup leaders, who do little direct business with U.S. businesses.