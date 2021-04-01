Lutheran gets accreditation for heart failure treatment

Lutheran Hospital is one of only two health care providers nationwide to receive a prestigious accreditation for advanced heart failure treatment, hospital officials announced Wednesday.

The American College of Cardiology recognized Lutheran for expertise in treating heart failure patients, the only Indiana hospital to receive the honor.

The Advanced Heart Failure Accreditation designation was awarded after a rigorous onsite review “of the staff's ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients with heart failure through pre-hospital care, early stabilization, acute care, transitional care, clinical quality measures and more,” a news release said.

Mayo Clinic's website says heart failure, sometimes called congestive heart failure, occurs when the heart muscle doesn't pump blood as well as it should. Conditions including narrowed arteries and high blood pressure gradually leave the heart too weak or stiff to fill and pump efficiently.

The American College of Cardiology is a Washington-based professional organization with more than 52,000 members dedicated to improving heart health and cardiovascular care.

Dr. Asim Mohammed, Lutheran's advanced heart failure and transplant cardiologist and medical director of the Heart Transplant and Ventricular Assist Device programs, said the designation recognizes the hospital's commitment to providing individualized care.

“Working with each patient, whether through lifestyle changes, intricate valve repair or treatment of advanced heart failure, we are here at every stage of the journey,” he said in a statement. “Our focus is helping our patients achieve the best possible quality of life.”

Lutheran Hospital was the first in Indiana and one of the first 10 in the U.S. to receive the American College of Cardiology's transcatheter valve certification. The organization also awarded Lutheran Hospital the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence last fall, the third consecutive year. Lutheran officials described it as the American College of Cardiology's “highest designation.”

Parkview Heart Institute has also three designations from the American College of Cardiology: HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence, Electrophysiology Accreditation and Heart Failure Accreditation. The American College of Cardiology has two designations for Heart Failure Accreditation. Each is based on a facility's treatment capabilities and strategies, Nicole Napoli, the organization's spokeswoman said Wednesday in an email.

She confirmed that Lutheran Hospital has the Heart Failure Accreditation with Advanced designation and Parkview Heart Institute has the Heart Failure Accreditation.

The heart failure designation “is for all facilities that treat acute heart failure patients. Facilities that do not provide heart transplant or other more advanced types of mechanical circulatory support services must have transfer (referral) protocols in place which addresses access and availability of these services if needed,” Napoli said.

The heart failure with outpatient services designation “has been established for facilities that demonstrate the management of their heart failure patients post-discharge,” she said.

The advanced designation is no longer offered, American College of Cardiology spokeswoman Dana Kauffman said, because the organization is focusing instead on outpatient transition.

The “advanced” designation does not necessarily represent a hospital with a heart transplant program but it could, Kauffman said in an email. The accreditation represents “facilities that demonstrate management of advanced heart failure; this may include heart transplant and mechanical circulatory support,” the organization said when the designation was launched.

Qualifying facilities must have an identified heart failure specialist provider and meet other mandatory criteria.

Lutheran officials announced in July 2020 the hospital was resuming its heart transplant program after suspending it in early 2019 when a key specialist moved out of state. Dr. Hannah Copeland was named Lutheran's surgical director for heart transplants last May.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the United Network for Organ Sharing require heart transplant programs to have a dedicated cardiologist with specialized training, experience and certification.

Hospitals that use an evidence-based, systematic approach to managing heart failure have been able to reduce time to treatment, the news release said. Those health care providers also are able to identify high-risk patients, which results in shorter hospital stays and fewer readmissions.

Brady Dubois, Lutheran Hospital's chief executive, credited the physicians and staff for the quality of cardiac care the facility offers. “Our innovative treatments and specialized services are built upon a solid foundation, beginning with primary care and continuing with ongoing evaluation, treatment and advanced surgical options,” he said. “We are honored to be one of the first in the nation to receive the Advanced Heart Failure Accreditation from the ACC.”

sslater@jg.net