Wholesale prices grow 1% as energy costs leap 5.9%

Wholesale prices jumped again in March pushed by another big increase in energy prices, the government reported Friday.

The Labor Department's producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 1% in March, following last month's 0.5% gain and a record jump of 1.3% in January.

Energy prices jumped 5.9%, the Labor Department said Friday. That follows increases of 6% last month, 5.1% in January and 4.7% in December. Energy prices accounted for 60% of the March's advance in wholesale prices, with gasoline costs up 8.8%.

During the last year, wholesale prices are up 4.2%, the biggest jump since a 4.5% increase for the 12 months ending in September 2011. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, rose 0.7% in March and is up 3.1% during the last 12 months, well past the Federal Reserve's target of 2%.

At their meeting in March, Fed policymakers said they expected that inflation would likely rise in the next few months because of supply bottlenecks, but believe it will remain near their 2% target in the longer run.

Most economists also think the recent surge in prices will be temporary, a result of several factors including the government's recent fiscal stimulus package and pent-up demand because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.