Boat business rides high during pandemic

Every economy – no matter how choppy the waters – creates winners and losers.

Airlines, hotels and restaurants have all foundered during the coronavirus pandemic. But boat builders have enjoyed relatively smooth sailing.

Such is the case for Brunswick, which manufactures Harris, Crestliner, Lund and Cypress Cay pontoon boats at 1111 N. Hadley Road.

Erik Bon Fleur, the plant's operations director, said cooped-up consumers see recreational boating as an opportunity to get some fresh air while maintaining social distance.

“Ever since the first wave of COVID ... our boat sales in general have just been extremely strong,” he said during a recent interview over Zoom.

The local Brunswick factory, which employs more than 300 workers, has created about 60 jobs in response to demand. About half of the new positions remain open, Bon Fleur said last week.

The company is hosting two hiring events at the local plant this week – from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, he said. Job candidates should complete an online application before attending either of the events.

Industry in demand

Mettawa, Illinois-based Brunswick's experience isn't unique.

Frank Hugelmeyer, the National Marine Manufacturers Association's president, said the industry's customer base is expanding.

“2020 was an extraordinary year for new powerboat sales as more Americans took to the water to escape pandemic stress and enjoy the outdoors safely,” he said in a statement. “For the first time in more than a decade, we saw an increase in first-time boat buyers, who helped spur growth of versatile, smaller boats – less than 26 feet – that are often towed to local waterways and provide a variety of boating experiences, from fishing to watersports.”

The association conducted a fourth-quarter sentiment survey of CEOs in the marine industry. Results showed 96% of respondents reported stable or expanding business conditions.

Some boat retailers worry about having enough inventory to sell, according to survey responses.

Dry Dock Marine Center in Angola is an example.

Cory Archbold, general manager and co-owner, said 2020 sales at the family-owned business were 32% higher than in 2019. The year set a sales record for the company, which could have sold more boats if they'd been available, he said.

“It was crazy,” he said during a phone interview. “Being that it was a pandemic and everything was shut down, it was pretty surprising.”

When companies closed down in March 2020, company leaders wondered if sales would dry up like they did in 2008 during the Great Recession. But that fear didn't last long.

“The third week of March, it was like the floodgates opened,” Archbold said, adding the greatest demand was for higher-end boats priced $80,000 and up. The dealership also “saw a huge increase in first-time boaters.”

If the company's sales maintain their current pace, he said, they will set a record high.

Carly Huth, sales manager for Pro Wake in Leesburg, said boat sales at the Kosciusko County dealership haven't slowed down since the pandemic started a year ago.

“We sold out of all of our holdovers (from 2019) pretty quickly, and when we get new ones in, they're pretty much out the door,” she said. “It's a good problem to have.”

Pro Wake sells Harris-brand pontoons. Huth described them as “basically a floating living room” with couches.

Some longtime customers upgrade their boats every four to five years, she said. Those trade-ins have helped meet demand from first-time buyers, who often prefer new boats, Huth said.

“But right now,” she added, “they're buying anything they can get their hands on.”

Building the boats

Bon Fleur said his plant is doing its part to keep retailers' display floors full.

His workforce makes more than 20 boats a day; each individual boat takes about 21/2 days to build.

The local operation does some fabrication work, including taking flat sheets of raw aluminum, rolling and welding them into the hollow tubes pontoon boats float atop, he said. The engines are manufactured by sister company Mercury Marine.

Locally built boats range in price from about $25,000 to more than $150,000. Customers can splurge for upgrades in electronics, furniture, fencing and more, Bon Fleur said.

Every boat the plant builds is to fill an existing dealer order, he said. Many of the models have already been sold to a customer, who is eagerly waiting for delivery.

The plant's new positions, all on first shift, include welding, assembly, warehouse and loading jobs, Bon Fleur said.

Wages range from $14.50 to $21 an hour, depending on the position and the applicant's experience, spokeswoman Michelle Meier said in an email.

The local workforce builds boats that travel from the factory to customers across the country, from California to Maine to Florida, Bon Fleur said. Some models have been shipped to Australia, where they float over the Great Barrier Reef.

So, is Bon Fleur ever tempted to stow aboard one of his plant's boats bound for an exotic locale?

“Every day,” he said, smiling.

sslater@jg.net