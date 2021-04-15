McDonald's mandating training

McDonald's said Wednesday that it will mandate worker training to combat harassment, discrimination and violence in its restaurants worldwide starting next year. The training will be required for 2 million workers at 39,000 stores worldwide.

“A safe and respectful workplace where people feel like they're going to be protected is critically important for our business,” McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said. “It's just what society is expecting.”

The change is part of a larger reckoning about sexual harassment at the world's largest burger chain. At least 50 workers have filed charges against the company during the last five years, alleging physical and verbal harassment and, in some cases, retaliation when they complained.

The problem wasn't confined to restaurants. In November 2019, McDonald's fired its former CEO, Steve Easterbrook, after he acknowledged having a relationship with an employee.

Craft store opening locally

Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. said it is preparing to open a new craft and home decor store at Illinois and South Thomas roads in June, in the 50,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by Gordman's.

The store is Hobby Lobby's second in Fort Wayne. Its first is in Coldwater Crossing.

Hobby Lobby currently has 26 stores in Indiana and more than 900 nationally. The store will employ 35 to 50, the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based company said.

Fed says economy recovering

A Federal Reserve survey has found that the economy was rebounding in late February through early April, helped by billions of dollars in a new round of stimulus payments and the stepped-up rollout of novel coronavirus vaccines.

The new survey released Wednesday showed that the Fed's business contacts around the country were expressing more optimism about the economy's outlook as activity accelerated.

The survey credited a range of factors for the economic rebound, from vaccinations to the payments of up to $1,400 for individuals from the $1.9 trillion relief package that President Joe Biden pushed through Congress last month.

It will form the basis for discussions when Fed officials meet April 27 and 28 to discuss what to do about interest rates.