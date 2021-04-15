Whitley company Sailrite to expand

A Whitley County company that makes fabric, tools, hardware and sewing supplies for sailors is planning a $3.25 million expansion, creating up to 50 new jobs by the end of 2024.

Sailrite Enterprises Inc. announced it will expand its existing 71,000-square-foot headquarters at 2390 East 100 South, just southeast of Columbia City, and equip it with expanded supplies of stainless steel rigging, webbing, fabric and leather, as well as new foam packaging machinery and material handling equipment.

The 32,500-square-foot expansion, a portion of which will include professional office space, will enable Sailrite to grow its team and serve expanded markets in the DIY sewing arena, a news release from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. said.

The company broke ground Wednesday and expects construction to be completed by the end of this year, the IEDC said.

“Indiana's business-friendly climate and skilled workforce continue to make Indiana the perfect place for companies like Sailrite to grow and thrive,” Interim Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Staton said. “We're excited Sailrite is choosing to propel its growth in Indiana and grateful for the company's commitment to creating quality career opportunities in northeast Indiana.”

The company, which currently employs 60 associates in Indiana, is hiring in Columbia City for positions in order fulfillment, customer service, social media marketing, videography, customer support, accounting, human resources and purchasing generalists. Interested applicants may apply online.

Established in 1969 as a resource for sailors sewing sails and canvas coverings, Sailrite has grown into a global sewing, notions and fabric source for the marine, home, outdoor living, RV and hobby markets. In addition to online retail, Sailrite offers hundreds of free how-to videos and blog content, keeps products in stock and ready to ship and provides customers with support and advice on project and product questions, the IEDC said.

The IEDC offered Sailrite Enterprises Inc. up to $300,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company's job creation plans. The IEDC also offered up to $100,000 in conditional tax credits from the Hoosier Business Investment tax credit program based on the company's planned capital investment in Indiana.

These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired and qualified capital investments are made. The Whitley County Economic Development Corp. and Northeast Indiana Works approved additional incentives.