Vietnam, Switzerland taken off US list of currency manipulators

WASHINGTON – Vietnam and Switzerland have been removed from the list of countries labeled by the U.S. as currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December.

In its semi-annual report to Congress on currency manipulation, the first under the Biden administration, the U.S. Treasury Department said Friday that no country currently meets the U.S. criteria as a manipulator. It said, however, that Vietnam, Switzerland, as well as Taiwan, will be under enhanced monitoring.

Vietnam, Switzerland and now Taiwan will be subjected to closer review of their practices as part of laws passed by Congress requiring the administration to call out countries that are engaging in alleged currency manipulation to gain unfair trade advantages over the United States.

China is included on a list of 11 countries being monitored at a lower level. Also on the list with China are Japan, South Korea, Germany, Ireland, Italy, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Mexico. Ireland and Mexico were added to the list Friday.

None of the countries on either list has U.S. economic sanctions against them because of alleged currency manipulation.

Countries that have been alleged by the U.S. to be participating in manipulation generally engage in selling their own currency and buying U.S. dollars as a way of lowering the value of their currency while boosting the value of the dollar. A weaker currency can make a country's exports cheaper on foreign markets while making imports more expensive.