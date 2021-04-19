Local outpatient dialysis clinics sold

Two local Fresenius Medical Care sites, one in Fort Wayne and the other in Auburn, are among four outpatient dialysis clinics sold separately in deals valued at $9.8 million all together.

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm, made the announcement Monday.

The other clinics sold are in Marion, Indiana and in Dayton, Texas, with the sales prices representing 99% of the original asking prices, a news release said.

The deal included negotiated lease extensions for the three Indiana properties, prior to them being marketed for sale.

The Fort Wayne property sold is a 7,580-square-foot single-tenant Fresenius Medical Care at 10204 E. Dupont Circle Drive. Built in 2001 on 1.59 acres, the center is not far from Dupont Hospital and Medical Park and Parkview Regional Medical Center. Fresenius has operated at the location since 2002, the news release said.

The buyer is an institutional group from Marin County, California.

The Auburn property is a 7,176-square-foot single-tenant center at 1144 W. 15th St., 20 miles north of Fort Wayne. Built in 2002 on 1.80 acres, and about 2.5 miles from Parkview DeKalb Hospital. A private investor based in St. Louis, Missouri, purchased this Fresenius location.

