Area jobless rate up from year ago

The Fort Wayne-area jobless rate was 4.5% in March – just slightly higher than the 4.4% in February, figures released Monday show.

The labor force for Allen, Wells and Whitley counties, which comprise the Fort Wayne metropolitan statistical area, was 216,129 last month, with 9,695 of those individuals unemployed, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

In March last year the area's jobless rate was 3.5%. The labor force then included 214,207 people, with 7,600 of them jobless.

Although labeled March data, the figures were calculated just as the coronavirus pandemic was starting – before businesses from factories to retailers shut down at least temporarily. This year's April data from the state are expected to show a more dramatic contrast to the same month a year ago.

Those who closely watch economic indicators say comparing the same month year-to-year typically provides better insight because of seasonal changes such as hiring and weather.

Indiana's overall jobless rate in March was 4.7% or, when seasonally adjusted, 3.9% compared with 3.7% in March last year or, when seasonally adjusted, 3.3%. Nationally, March unemployment was 6.2% or, when seasonally adjusted, 6.0%. That compares with 4.5% in March 2020, or 4.4% seasonally adjusted.

For the Fort Wayne metro area, this year's March labor force included 1,922 more people than March 2020.

“In many ways, you can read good and bad news into this data at the local level. It's great to see a larger labor force but challenging that we have more people looking for work in the Fort Wayne area than we did a year ago,” said a statement from Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute.

Indiana dropped its statewide mask mandate, which some have celebrated, but others still worry about the COVID-19 variants and their potential effect on the economy.

“Employers continue to find it challenging to hire workers and have stepped up recruitment efforts, including returning to in-person hiring events and job fairs, and in some cases raising wages,” Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works, said in a statement.

“We can speculate about why some people remain out of the workforce – retirements, stimulus money, fears of the virus, and childcare and education responsibilities, among them – but the hope is that some people will slowly begin to re-engage, especially if schools move to a more traditional pattern,” Farrant said. “Plenty of job and career options are out there, and the future of our economy depends on those positions being filled.”

Indiana officials expect to release county-by-county data for April on May 21.

