City, Auburn dialysis clinics sold

Two local Fresenius Medical Care sites, one in Fort Wayne and the other in Auburn, are among four outpatient dialysis clinics sold separately in deals valued at $9.8 million altogether.

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized brokerage, made the announcement Monday.

The other clinics sold are in Dayton, Texas, and Marion, with the sales prices representing 99% of the original asking prices, a news release said.

The deal included negotiated lease extensions for the three Indiana properties.

The Fort Wayne property is a 7,580-square-foot single-tenant Fresenius Medical Care at 10204 E. Dupont Circle Drive. Built in 2001, the center is near Dupont Hospital and Medical Park and Parkview Regional Medical Center. Fresenius has operated at the location since 2002, the news release said.

The buyer is an institutional group from Marin County, California.

The Auburn property was bought by a private St. Louis-based investor.

That center has 7,176 square feet at 1144 W. 15th St. in Auburn. It was built in 2002 and is about 2.5 miles from Parkview DeKalb Hospital.

Hanley Investment declined to specifically name the new Fort Wayne and Auburn property owners or indicate lease extension details.

But a late afternoon statement from Bill Asher, an executive vice president with Hanley, said all four locations will continue as dialysis centers.

That, Asher said, “is what made these investment properties attractive to the buyer and other investors.”