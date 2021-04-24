Jobs coming to plants: 80 in Bluffton, 35 in Whitley

An Ohio-based manufacturer plans to add 80 jobs in Bluffton and a Columbia City company plans to add about 35 jobs to its workforce.

20/20 Custom Molding Plastics is adding high-pressure presses to its Holiday City, Ohio, plant, and moving two from there to its 325,000-square-foot Bluffton operation, a news release said. The company uses structural foam applications to mold plastic products for customers throughout North America.

“As a custom molder, we must constantly push the envelope to find ways to do things better, faster, and more economically. Delivering quality parts on time every time is key,” Ron Ernsberger, president of 20/20, said in a news release this week. “Growing the business is one thing, but doing so while expanding our capacities and capabilities is another. Whenever we add equipment, we also want to the ability to deliver our best and keep in line with the highest of industry standards.”

Company spokesman Chad Adams on Friday said Bluffton, where it has about 200 employees, will get about 80 of the 100 jobs the company is adding, though altogether it has about 130 openings. Positions include press operators, maintenance workers, material handlers, molders and supervisors. Entry level jobs start at up to $19 an hour, he said.

In Columbia City, 80/20 is taking applications to fill about 35 jobs in shipping, inventory, receiving and other areas. The company plans a hiring event from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Work One Northeast career center at 201 E. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne. Individuals who cannot attend can apply online at careerpro.8020.net, a Friday news release said.

Shipping positions start as high as $14 per hour and machine-shop positions start as high as $15, depending on the shift.

“We have experienced tremendous growth and are excited to add to our 80/20 team,” said a statement from Trent Kumfer, talent acquisition and development supervisor.

The company is the originator and manufacturer of The Industrial Erector Set, a modular aluminum building system for various applications and end markets.

80/20 currently employs 330 full time and 50 part time, Julie Eck, the company's marketing manager, said through email. The company has a 255,000-square-foot climate-controlled facility.

