Sales of new homes rise 20.7% in March

WASHINGTON -- Sales of new homes surged 20.7% in March, rebounding from the previous month, when severe winter storms wreaked havoc in many parts of the country.

Sales climbed to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.02 million last month after a 16.2% tumble in February, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

The median sales price of a new home sold in March was $330,800, up 0.8% from the median sales price a year ago. Half the prices were higher than the median and half lower.

The big jump in new home sales stood in contrast to sales of existing homes, which fell for a second consecutive month in March, a drop that was blamed on a lack of supply, which has pushed existing-home prices to new highs.