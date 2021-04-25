The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, April 25, 2021

    Average US price of gas jumps 2 cents per gallon to $2.96

    Associated Press

     

    CAMARILLO, Calif. – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.96 per gallon.

    Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase came as crude oil costs also rose.

    The price at the pump is $1.03 higher than it was a year ago.

    The highest average price in the nation right now is $4.04 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.49 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

    The average price of diesel is unchanged over the same period, at $3.13.

