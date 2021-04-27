Tuesday, April 27, 2021 1:00 am
Apple to build site in Indiana
Center going up in Clayton
Associated Press
CLAYTON – Apple is planning a $100 million distribution center near Indianapolis that could employ nearly 500 workers by the end of 2024, company and state officials said Monday.
The distribution hub will be in the Hendricks County town of Clayton and will be operated by XPO Logistics Supply Chain. The center is expected to accelerate delivery times for Apple customers.
Cupertino, California-based Apple said the “state-of-the-art” Indiana project is part of a plan to invest $430 billion and add 20,000 new jobs across the country in the next five years.
Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO Logistics has already begun hiring in Clayton.
Dennis Dawes, a Hendricks County commissioner, said county officials are “very pleased.”
“The local community will benefit tremendously from this new distribution center, and we welcome them to Hendricks County,” Dawes said in a statement.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered XPO up to $5 million in conditional tax credits based on the job-creation plans. The company must fulfill the hiring goals to receive the performance-based incentives.
also
Apple to open East Coast campus
RALEIGH, N.C. – Apple is expanding spending in the U.S. and announced plans Monday to build its first East Coast campus in North Carolina.
The iPhone maker will invest $1 billion in North Carolina, and the campus, in the Raleigh-Durham area's Research Triangle Park, is expected to bring at least 3,000 new jobs to the state in machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering and other fields. The workers will have an average annual salary of about $185,000.
Apple considered Ohio the principal competitor to land the new campus, according to the incentives summary provided by the North Carolina state Commerce Department.
