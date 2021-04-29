LHN parent sees losses

Lutheran Health Network's parent company had a $64 million net loss during the first quarter, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday.

Community Health Systems Inc. reported an $82 million drop from the $18 million in earnings reported for 2020's first quarter.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based health care provider also posted a 51-cent loss per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, compared to a 15-cent gain one year ago.

When the company reported a profit for the first quarter of 2020, it ended a string of quarterly losses that had totaled billions over a few years. The company's annual losses have included $675 million last year, $788 million in 2018 and $2.46 billion in 2017.

Community Health, which sent out its news release after markets closed Wednesday, also reported net operating revenue of $3.013 billion, a 0.4% decrease from the $3.025 billion reported for the same period in 2020.

The company's long-term debt declined by almost $200 million, to $11.9 billion, as of March 31.

Community Health owns 85 hospitals nationwide, a decrease of 14 from a year ago. The company has promised lenders it would channel proceeds from hospital sales into debt payments.

Community Health Systems CEO Tim Hingtgen commented on the results.

“Our strong operational and financial performance in the first quarter of 2021 reflects our ability to manage through the challenges of the COVID pandemic while also advancing strategic initiatives that strengthen our organization and produce real-time, positive results,” he said in a statement.

“Our market leadership teams continue to adjust their operating models as COVID cases fluctuate, by managing shifts in volumes, revenue, and expenses to achieve the best possible results. At the same time, we are making targeted capital investments and leveraging enterprise-wide programs to ensure our services are both accessible to consumers and facilitate growth over time.”

The company is in the midst of building Lutheran Downtown Hospital, a $120 million, five-story building that is expected to be completed late this year and open for patients in early 2022.

The 188,000-square-foot hospital, which will replace St. Joseph Hospital, will have 60 inpatient beds with room to grow to 100 through expansion.

