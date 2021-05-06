Most CME trading pits stay closed

Fourteen months after temporarily closing its trading pits because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CME Group says most of them will not reopen.

The only “open-outcry” trading that will continue will be in the Eurodollar options pit, which reopened in August and also allows electronic trading, CME Group said Tuesday.

The transition to electronic trading has been going on for years, and most of CME Group's trading pits in Chicago and New York were closed in 2015.

The Chicago Board of Trade created the world's first futures exchange in 1848.

Lincoln National reports earnings

Lincoln National Corp. on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $225 million, or $1.16 per diluted common share, more than four times the $52 million, or 15 cents a share, reported for last year's first quarter.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based financial services provider also reported first-quarter revenues of $4.53 billion, a 2% increase from the $4.43 billion posted for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Lincoln was founded in Fort Wayne in 1905 and continues to employ hundreds of annuities and retirement plan workers here.

Stellantis revenue up 14% in quarter

The Stellantis automotive company created out of the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot reported Wednesday a 14% increase in first-quarter revenues, despite a drop in production because of the semiconductor shortage.

Stellantis revenues for the first three months of 2021 were 36.9 billion euros, compared with 32.4 billion euros ($44.42 billion) in the first three quarters of last year. The merger became formal on Jan. 17, 2021, creating the world's fourth-largest carmaker, and the figures take into account the individual performances of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot in the preceding periods.

Service sector sees drop in activity

Activity in the U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, slowed slightly in April after hitting an all-time high in March.

The Institute for Supply Management said its monthly survey of service industries showed a drop to a still-high reading of 62.7, 1 percentage point lower than the record high of 63.7 set in March.