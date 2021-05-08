Hiring stalls amid recovery

WASHINGTON – The recovery of America's job market hit a pause last month as many businesses struggled to find enough workers to catch up with a rapidly strengthening economic rebound.

Employers added just 266,000 jobs in April, sharply lower than in March and far fewer than economists had expected. With viral cases declining and states and localities easing restrictions, the recovery from the pandemic recession has been so fast that many businesses have been caught flat-footed in the face of surging consumer demand.

Last month's hiring slowdown appears to reflect a host of factors. Nearly 3 million people are reluctant to look for work because they fear catching the virus, according to government surveys. More women also dropped out of the workforce last month, likely to care for children, after many had returned in the previous two months.

In addition, construction companies and manufacturers, especially automakers, have been left short of parts because of clogged supply chains and have had to slow production for now. Both sectors pulled back on hiring in April.

Still, companies have added jobs for four straight months, the Labor Department said Friday, though the government lowered its estimate of job growth for February and March by a combined 78,000. April's total is far below March's gain of 770,000.

The resumption of hiring has encouraged some Americans to start looking for jobs, which means they are newly counted as unemployed if they don't immediately find work. This is what happened in April, when the unemployment rate ticked up from 6% to 6.1%.

Employers are now posting far more jobs than they did before the pandemic, and “help wanted” signs dot many restaurant windows. Other signs of labor shortages have emerged as well: Average hourly pay rose 0.7% in April, to $30.17, and the average workweek also rose.

At a news conference, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cautioned that a swift recovery from an event as catastrophic as a pandemic isn't likely to be free of disruptions. She cited shortages of lumber, computer chips and other goods.

Some economists note, too, that the $300-a-week federal jobless benefit, available until September, has come on top of state payments that average about $320.

The combined unemployment benefits mean that anyone earning less than $32,000 a year can potentially receive more income from unemployment aid than from their previous jobs, according to economists at Bank of America.

On Friday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce responded to the April jobs report by calling for an end to the $300-a-week federal unemployment supplement.