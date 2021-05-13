Available retail space in city falls

Despite challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, local retail occupancy has increased during the past year, according to a report being released today by The Zacher Co.

Of the more than 14 million available square feet, 1.74 million – or 12.4% – is vacant, the 2021 retail survey found. That's an improvement from the 1.83 million square feet – or 13.1% vacancy rate – reported in the 2020 study.

What's more, the city added 101,000 square feet of new retail construction during the past 12 months, the 2021 Fort Wayne Retail Market Survey shows.

Steve Zacher, who owns The Zacher Co., tracks local changes in retail, office and industrial space. His commercial real estate firm compiles information including construction, occupancy, big-box vacancy and pricing per square foot. The annual report reflects retail activity from May 14, 2020, through May 13, 2021.

“These unexpected positive results illustrate that Fort Wayne was more resilient and less negatively impacted by COVID as compared to other markets nationally,” the report's accompanying commentary said.

The local retail vacancy rate increased or held steady in four of five city sectors. The northeast quadrant, which includes Glenbrook Square and Northcrest shopping center, was the only area where the vacancy rate decreased. The retail gains in northeast Fort Wayne were strong enough to drive an overall occupancy increase.

Among the retail openings in that area were two Dollar Tree stores, Peak Fitness & MMA, Lucille's BBQ, Salvatori's restaurant, Don Taco and Freddy's Frozen Custard. Piere's nightclub also reopened in the Marketplace of Canterbury.

Restaurant closures in the northeast part of the city were Ruby Tuesday, TGI Fridays and Fujiyama Supreme Grill and Seafood Buffet.

Thirteen big box stores remain vacant citywide. The largest is the former Carson's in Glenbrook Square.

Several notable changes were seen in the southwest quadrant.

Trader Joe's grocery opened in Jefferson Pointe during the past year, and Hobby Lobby plans to open in the former Gordman's space at Orchard Crossing off Illinois Road.

Kelley Automotive Group's move to its new campus beside the I-69-Illinois Road interchange left four vacant car dealerships off Illinois Road.

Zacher's predictions for the coming year include reasons to be optimistic.

“People want to go out and eat, and they want to go out and do in-person shopping,” he said, adding he doesn't know how much that will cut into e-commerce.

Zacher expects continued strong online sales, which will put pressure on retail leasing prices, and a continued labor shortage, which will constrain brick-and-mortar stores' ability to grow.

