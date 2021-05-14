Sales booming at Master Spas

Master Spas is swimming in swim spa orders.

The Fort Wayne-based manufacturer hopes to hire 200 workers in the next 90 days to keep up with demand. That follows the company's 400-person hiring spree in the past year, a surge that brought the workforce to almost 1,000, officials said.

“The demand for hot tubs and swim spas really just skyrocketed more than we could ever imagine,” said Terry Valmassoi, Master Spas' co-founder and president. “We can't keep up with orders. We're not even close right now.”

The time between taking an order and delivering the product was previously three weeks, he said Thursday during a phone interview. That timespan has ballooned to about 10 months.

Master Spas, which bills itself as the world's largest swim spa manufacturer, produces several models, including one named for Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps. About 15% of its sales are swim spas. The rest are hot tubs.

The coronavirus pandemic affected the privately owned company's production levels. The factory was shut down for six weeks, which put Master Spas behind in filling orders. The company's suppliers had production issues, too, a situation that continues, Valmassoi said.

“What's really holding us back right now is (a lack of) raw materials,” he added.

The pandemic also closed gyms and YMCAs for weeks or months, which nudged some fitness fanatics to order swim spas, increasing the manufacturer's sales by 25% in 2020 compared with the previous year.

Master Spas is on pace to increase sales by 70% this year over last year's total, Valmassoi said. The company, which has invested $6 million in various capital projects over the past year, doesn't disclose revenue information.

Swim spas are 8 feet wide and range from 12 to 20 feet long. They offer a consistent current that allows users to swim, jog, walk or exercise in the water. Prices range from $20,000 to $40,000 for swim spas and $5,000 to $15,000 for hot tubs.

Master Spas builds more than 200 units a day.

The company's open positions include jobs in production, maintenance, programming, accounting and customer service, Valmassoi said. A complete listing of job openings is available online at www.masterspasjobs.com.

Wages vary by position and applicants' experience. Hourly pay for production jobs ranges from $15 to $18.70. Production managers can earn $18 to $24 an hour. Maintenance workers are paid $15 to $26 an hour.

Second-shift workers earn a 10% premium. Master Spas also is offering signing bonuses of up to $500 after 90 days for certain positions and retention bonuses of up to $1,000 after one year for certain positions.

“We love what we're doing,” Valmassoi said. “We're always growing. It's just on steroids right now.”

